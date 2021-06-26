Wanchain Reaches Market Cap of $96.69 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001594 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $96.69 million and $2.06 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00032247 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00195667 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00033686 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00010931 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $948.23 or 0.03020126 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,237,309 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.