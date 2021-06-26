Warburg Research Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €64.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.33 ($63.92).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HLE opened at €57.24 ($67.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of -15.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.62. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €34.36 ($40.42) and a fifty-two week high of €59.32 ($69.79).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.