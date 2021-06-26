Warburg Research Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €115.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HEN3. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.80 ($118.59).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €89.80 ($105.65) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €94.29. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

