Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.99. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,320 shares of company stock valued at $395,746. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 72,362 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 115,758 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

