Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.77.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.11. 1,540,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,453. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.33.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,838 shares of company stock valued at $19,867,750 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

