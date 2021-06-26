Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $21,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 30.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Waters by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

Waters stock opened at $337.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $349.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.