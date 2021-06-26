Waves Enterprise Trading Down 29.8% This Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $12.94 million and approximately $322,395.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00044596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00164515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00094158 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,633.47 or 1.00185545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

