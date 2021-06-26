Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Critical Contrast

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) and Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

53.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Wealth Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. -5.93% -1.35% -0.97% Wealth Minerals N/A -16.36% -4.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Wealth Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.45%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than Wealth Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Wealth Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $676.54 million 3.48 -$135.72 million ($0.50) -18.54 Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$3.97 million N/A N/A

Wealth Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats Wealth Minerals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage. It also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, and San Gregorio mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company produces manganese sulphate, which is used in agriculture and mining industries. Further, it provides energy generation and transmission services through hydroelectric power plants; chemical processing services; insurance brokerage services; and industrial activities. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.