Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) – Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognyte Software in a report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognyte Software’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

