Wells Fargo & Company Boosts W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target to $90.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WPC. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.36. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $78.51.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

