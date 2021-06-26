Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Welltower in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welltower’s FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

WELL stock opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $84.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Welltower by 5.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 9.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

