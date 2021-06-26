Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $83.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $68.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Welltower has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $84.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

