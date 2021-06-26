Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $48.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of WERN stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.59. 2,216,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,900. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,871,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after acquiring an additional 644,085 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,420,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,980,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,000,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

