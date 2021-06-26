Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $209.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1,242.58, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

