Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “
Shares of NYSE:WMC opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $209.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1,242.58, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $4.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.
