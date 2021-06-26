Western Copper and Gold Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Western Copper and Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Western Copper and Gold’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01).

WRN stock opened at C$2.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.38. The firm has a market cap of C$370.49 million and a P/E ratio of -132.11. Western Copper and Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.05 and a 12-month high of C$3.35.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

