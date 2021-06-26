Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WES traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $22.03. 939,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,052. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 3.94.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $5,321,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 466,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 24,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $9,914,000. 40.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.