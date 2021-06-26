Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Given a C$1.10 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.10 price target on Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of CVE:WHN opened at C$0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.51 million and a P/E ratio of -70.00. Westhaven Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.69.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
