Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Given a C$1.10 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.10 price target on Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:WHN opened at C$0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.51 million and a P/E ratio of -70.00. Westhaven Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.69.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

