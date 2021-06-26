Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:WIX opened at GBX 251.20 ($3.28) on Tuesday. Wickes Group has a 52 week low of GBX 236 ($3.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The company has a market capitalization of £633.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15.

In related news, insider Christopher Rogers bought 8,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £20,647.50 ($26,976.09). Also, insider Mark Clare bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates 233 retail stores, as well as a website, wickes.co.uk; and a TradePro mobile app for trade members. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building materials, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and lighting, security and ironmongery, timber and sheet materials, heating and plumbing, as well as nails, screws, and adhesives.

