WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. WideOpenWest traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 2583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in WideOpenWest by 51.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 7.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 2.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest Company Profile (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

