Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,432 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,095 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Clark Financial Advisors lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 8,739 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 709,501 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $164,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,068 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,805,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 86,098 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,299,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,743 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $265.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $267.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.18.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

