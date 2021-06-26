Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MRWSY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s payout ratio is 162.16%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

