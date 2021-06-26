Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,566 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 136.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CONE. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

CyrusOne stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 196.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.