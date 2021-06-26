Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 1,661.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,514 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 310.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 332,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 251,067 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 181,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 30,990 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $799,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

JOF opened at $9.04 on Friday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.16.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.