Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,507 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,747,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,209,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,718,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 101.8% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,347 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on KAR. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $18.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.28.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

