Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 1,533 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 25.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,606,000 after buying an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $285.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.90 and a fifty-two week high of $289.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

