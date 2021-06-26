Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 16,272 Shares of Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,272 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Galileo Acquisition worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Galileo Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 33,749 shares of Galileo Acquisition stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $338,164.98.

Shares of Galileo Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Galileo Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Galileo Acquisition Company Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

