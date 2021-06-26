Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,515.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,529 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,468,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 199.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after purchasing an additional 616,196 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 8.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

