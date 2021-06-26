Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 830 ($10.84).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WKP shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 745 ($9.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 849 ($11.09) on Friday. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 927.50 ($12.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 863.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.75 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is -0.19%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

