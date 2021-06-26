XinFin Network (XDC) Achieves Market Cap of $661.79 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One XinFin Network coin can now be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XinFin Network has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. XinFin Network has a market cap of $661.79 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.17 or 0.01010121 BTC.

About XinFin Network

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,676,020,426 coins and its circulating supply is 12,276,020,426 coins. The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

