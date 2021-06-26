Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will earn $4.35 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $34.33 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,619 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,021,000 after purchasing an additional 50,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $144,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,864,435.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $130,709.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,415,935 shares in the company, valued at $150,274,268.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,471 shares of company stock worth $10,091,029 in the last ninety days. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.