Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires 95,967 Shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 63.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,967 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTAQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 91,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,927. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $11.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

