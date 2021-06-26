Yakira Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Loews by 375.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of NYSE L traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.62. 1,143,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,413. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.67. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,390.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.