Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $998,000 in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIIIU. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Three stock remained flat at $$9.99 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

