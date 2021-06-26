Yakira Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGCAU. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000.

OTCMKTS NGCAU traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.75. 458,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.03.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

