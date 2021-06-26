Yakira Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 176,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SiriusPoint as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 27,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $287,535.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 126,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPNT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,808. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.