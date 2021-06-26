Yakira Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 71,000 EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,463,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,341,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,298,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,990,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,679,000.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EJFAU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,644. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.