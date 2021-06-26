Yakira Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Better World Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BWACU) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Better World Acquisition were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Better World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $347,000.

Shares of BWACU stock remained flat at $$10.90 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,721. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

