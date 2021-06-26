Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin Sells 6,000 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ho Shin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Ho Shin sold 4,583 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $63,199.57.

On Monday, April 19th, Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00.

YEXT stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YEXT. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

