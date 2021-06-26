Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

YEXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.58.

Yext stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.67. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $86,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,146,921 shares in the company, valued at $47,361,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,086 shares of company stock worth $2,720,691 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at $174,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

