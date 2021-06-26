Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.95. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.37 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Allegiance Bancshares stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,254. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $805.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

