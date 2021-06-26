Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Cimarex Energy posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 417.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $9.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $12.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after purchasing an additional 119,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

XEC traded up $2.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,087. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

