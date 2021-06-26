Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.89 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will announce $183.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.87 million and the highest is $186.20 million. Inovalon reported sales of $162.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $760.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $746.66 million to $770.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $845.47 million, with estimates ranging from $798.92 million to $879.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,200. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inovalon by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,875,000 after purchasing an additional 417,197 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,534 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $46,906,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after acquiring an additional 117,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,702,000 after acquiring an additional 113,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.28. 1,055,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,466. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 151.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

