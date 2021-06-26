Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to report earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03.

Several research firms recently commented on PRAX. William Blair began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of PRAX stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

