Zacks: Analysts Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Post $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to post earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Banner posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,178,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after acquiring an additional 60,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Banner by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,642,000 after acquiring an additional 66,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,792,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banner by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after acquiring an additional 38,733 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANR stock opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.15. Banner has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

