Zacks: Analysts Expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.66 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post $30.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.02 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $23.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $109.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $124.36 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $127.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of NSSC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.72. 119,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $692.16 million, a PE ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $996,733.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.