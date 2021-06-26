Zacks: Analysts Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.59. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 619%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

KWR traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $236.60. 122,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,080. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $168.35 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

