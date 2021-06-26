Zacks: Analysts Expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) to Post -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.75). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

RCKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 476,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Earnings History and Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

