Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.96. Tenneco posted earnings of ($2.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $202,239.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 110,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $1,195,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,370,928 shares of company stock worth $38,883,253. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tenneco by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tenneco by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tenneco by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tenneco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 103,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. 5,271,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,635. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.