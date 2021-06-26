Zacks: Analysts Expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $614.89 Million

Analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will report $614.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $639.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $605.00 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $479.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of VSTO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.18. 1,810,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.43. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.68.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

