Zacks: Analysts Expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. Vocera Communications posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on VCRA shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,042. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $335,915.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $220,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,459 shares of company stock worth $2,640,688 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,102,000 after acquiring an additional 451,916 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,529,000 after acquiring an additional 59,783 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,466,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,903,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after buying an additional 406,165 shares in the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.